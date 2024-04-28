Playside Studios: Pioneering Game Development in Australia

Playside Studios Ltd (AU:PLY) has released an update.

Playside Studios Ltd, Australia’s largest game development studio, boasts a robust team of 330 employees, with the majority actively involved in game creation. With offices in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, and a remote workforce spanning across Australia, NZ, and the UK, the company maintains a strong market presence with a market capitalization of A$360 million, largely held by its co-founders.

