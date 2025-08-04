Playside Studios Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Playside Studios Ltd ( (AU:PLY) ).

Playside Studios Ltd announced a proposed issue of 15 million ordinary fully paid securities under a securities purchase plan. This move is aimed at raising capital, potentially impacting the company’s financial position and market operations, and may influence stakeholder interests by expanding the company’s equity base.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLY) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Playside Studios Ltd stock, see the AU:PLY Stock Forecast page.

More about Playside Studios Ltd

Playside Studios Ltd operates in the video game industry, focusing on the development and publishing of interactive entertainment products. The company is known for creating engaging and innovative games for various platforms, catering to a diverse audience in the gaming market.

Average Trading Volume: 476,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$80.05M

