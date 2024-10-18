Platt Nera International Reveals Board Leadership and Roles

Platt Nera International Limited (HK:1949) has released an update.

Platt Nera International Limited, listed under stock code 1949, has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Mr. Prapan Asvaplungprohm as Chairman and CEO. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with key figures involved in committees responsible for audit, remuneration, and nomination. This update provides insights into the company’s governance structure, which could influence investor confidence and decision-making.

