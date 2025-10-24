Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Releases NTA Update Ahead of Dividend Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ) has issued an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of 17 October 2025, with pre-tax NTA at $1.207 and post-tax NTA at $1.181. These figures are provided ahead of the monthly dividend payment scheduled for 31 October 2025, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

More about Plato Income Maximiser Ltd.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment solutions. The company is known for its income-focused investment strategies, catering primarily to investors seeking regular income streams.

Average Trading Volume: 648,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

