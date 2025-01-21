Platinum Asia Investments Updates Weekly Pre-Tax NTA

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. ( (AU:PAI) ) is now available.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited has released an update on its estimated weekly pre-tax Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share, reporting a value of $1.1150 as of January 17, 2025. This figure is indicative and unaudited, providing stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s asset backing, which is crucial for assessing its financial health and performance in the competitive investment market.

More about Platinum Asia Investments Ltd.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited operates within the investment industry, focusing on providing its clients with opportunities in Asian markets through managed investment funds. The company aims to offer financial growth by leveraging its expertise in the dynamic Asian economic landscape.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 253,497

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

