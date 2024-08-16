Plastec Technologies Maintains Solid H1 Financials

Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) has released an update.

Plastec Technologies, Ltd. has reported stable financials for the first half of fiscal 2024, maintaining a cash and cash equivalents balance of $12.2 million and a consistent book value per share of $0.86. Despite operating with minimal operations, the company’s strong balance sheet and lean corporate structure have poised it to quickly capitalize on potential market opportunities. Net income saw a slightly positive shift from $35,000 to $64,000, indicating a steady financial position.

