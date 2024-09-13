Planetree International Announces Tenancy Changes

Planetree International Development Limited (HK:0613) has released an update.

Planetree International Development Limited has announced early termination of one tenancy agreement and the commencement of two new leases with connected persons, all of which fall under reporting requirements but are exempt from shareholders’ approval. Furthermore, the company is relocating its head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address effective 23 September 2024.

