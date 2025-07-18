Planet Ventures Increases Bitcoin Holdings, Boosting Satoshis Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Planet Mining Exploration ( (TSE:PXI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Planet Ventures Inc. has increased its Bitcoin holdings by acquiring an additional 3.01639123 Bitcoin for CAD $500,000, bringing its total to 25.82935469 Bitcoin. This move underscores the company’s belief in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value amidst growing institutional interest. The company’s Satoshis per share have risen significantly, reflecting a 670% increase since a previous purchase in June, highlighting its strategic focus on digital assets.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that focuses on acquiring Bitcoin, operating under the ticker symbols CSE: PXI, OTC: PNXPF, and Frankfurt: P6U1.

Average Trading Volume: 495,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.96M

