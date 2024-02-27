Planet 13 Demonstrates Strong 2023 Financials

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (TSE:PLTH) has released an update.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a key player in the cannabis industry, has released unaudited preliminary financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023, showing solid revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA despite market challenges. The company, holding a strong market position in Nevada, remains well-capitalized with significant cash reserves and minimal debt, ready to pursue expansion plans in Florida and Nevada. Upcoming growth drivers include a new Illinois location, a forthcoming consumption lounge in Las Vegas, and potential adult use in Florida, aiming to enhance shareholder value in 2024.

