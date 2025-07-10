Piramal Pharma Receives ESG Rating from NSE Sustainability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Piramal Pharma Limited ( (IN:PPLPHARMA) ) is now available.

Piramal Pharma Limited has been assigned an ESG Rating of ’61’ for the fiscal year 2023-24 by NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Limited. This rating, which the company did not solicit, reflects the company’s performance in environmental, social, and governance aspects based on publicly available data. The rating could impact the company’s reputation and stakeholder perceptions regarding its commitment to sustainable practices.

More about Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, providing a range of pharmaceutical products and services. The company is focused on delivering high-quality healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 210,129

Current Market Cap: 267.6B INR

See more insights into PPLPHARMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue