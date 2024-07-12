PipeHawk Subsidiary Enters Administration

Pipehawk (GB:PIP) has released an update.

PipeHawk PLC has disclosed that its subsidiary, QM Systems Limited, is entering administration under RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP, following a significant loss and a drop in revenue. The Board assures that this move will not affect the continuing operations of the PipeHawk Group, which plans to keep trading as usual. QM was responsible for a substantial portion of PipeHawk’s revenue and this development could have implications for shareholders and the company’s financial health.

