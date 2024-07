Pipehawk (GB:PIP) has released an update.

PipeHawk PLC has appointed RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP as administrators for their subsidiary QM Systems Limited due to financial struggles, with QM accounting for 65% of PipeHawk’s revenue in the last financial year but also reporting a loss. The future of QM Systems is uncertain, and further announcements will follow concerning its administration process.

