Pioneer Global Group Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from Pioneer Global Group Limited ( (HK:0224) ).

Pioneer Global Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 11, 2025, in Hong Kong. The agenda includes reviewing financial statements, re-electing directors, authorizing director remuneration, and re-appointing auditors. Additionally, shareholders will consider granting the board mandates to purchase shares and issue additional shares, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 84,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$715.5M

