Pinnacle West Sets Incentive Plan for Executive Performance Goals

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) has provided an announcement.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Human Resources Committee has approved incentive award opportunities for key executives under the 2024 Annual Incentive Award Plans. These incentives are tied to achieving specific earnings levels and business unit performance goals, with potential awards ranging from 70% to 240% of the executives’ base salaries. The performance metrics include employee safety, customer experience, affordability, and reliability. Adjustments to these incentives may occur due to unforeseen events, and all awards are subject to potential forfeiture under the company’s Clawback Policy.

Find detailed analytics on PNW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.