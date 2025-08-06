Pinnacle West Capital Reports Q2 2025 Income Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pinnacle West Capital ( (PNW) ) just unveiled an update.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. reported a decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, primarily due to milder weather, increased operational costs, and higher taxes. Despite the financial dip, the company experienced robust customer and sales growth, setting a new peak demand record. The company continues to prioritize reliability and affordability, updating its clean energy goals to a carbon-neutral approach by 2050. Pinnacle West also offers various customer assistance programs to manage energy costs and provides critical heat relief services in partnership with local organizations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PNW is a Neutral.

Pinnacle West Capital’s stock score is driven by its robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth. However, high debt levels and negative free cash flow present financial risks. Technical indicators show stable momentum, while the valuation suggests moderate upside potential. Earnings call insights and corporate events provide a balanced view with both challenges and growth opportunities.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., based in Phoenix, is an energy holding company with consolidated assets exceeding $29 billion, generating capacity of about 6,500 megawatts, and approximately 6,400 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, provides energy services, focusing on reliability and affordability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,164,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.03B

