Pinnacle Minerals Expands US Operations and Strengthens Financial Position

Pinnacle Minerals Limited ( (AU:PIM) ) has issued an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited announced significant developments in its operations for the quarter ending September 2025. The company raised $1,760,000 to fund ongoing projects and acquired eight critical minerals projects in the USA, enhancing its strategic position. It plans to list on the US-based OTCQB market and has commenced exploration in Idaho and Washington State. These moves position Pinnacle as a key player in the antimony and tungsten sectors, crucial for the global decarbonisation supply chain.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on critical minerals, gold, and silver projects. The company is engaged in exploration activities, with a market focus on the antimony and tungsten sectors, which are essential for the global decarbonisation supply chain.

