Pinnacle Minerals Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming General Meeting

Pinnacle Minerals Limited ( (AU:PIM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited has announced an upcoming General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents electronically, as the company will not send hard copies unless specifically requested. This move aligns with the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents) Act 2022, reflecting a shift towards digital communication and potentially enhancing shareholder engagement.

More about Pinnacle Minerals Limited

Pinnacle Minerals Limited operates in the minerals industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: PIM.

Average Trading Volume: 836,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

