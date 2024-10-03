Pinnacle Investment Acquires 5% Stake in Qoria Ltd.

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Qoria Ltd., accruing a 5.00% voting power through the acquisition of 60,556,721 ordinary shares. The acquisition date that established Pinnacle as a substantial holder was September 30, 2024. Detailed annexures in the notice provide additional information on relevant interests, registered holders, and considerations involved in the transactions.

For further insights into AU:QOR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.