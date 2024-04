Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced a new employee share scheme buy-back, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3C filing to the ASX under the security code PNI for ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move, dated April 16, 2024, aims to consolidate share value and reward the company’s workforce.

