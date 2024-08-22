Ping An Insurance Reports Mid-Year Financials

Ping An Insurance Company of China (HK:2318) has released an update.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024, complying with the Hong Kong Securities Listing Rules. The interim report, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, will be available on the company’s and HKEX’s websites before the end of September 2024. The announcement does not assume responsibility for future performance and cautions investors about potential risks and reliance on forward-looking statements.

