Pinewood Technologies Grants Executive Share Awards

Pendragon (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has awarded conditional share awards to executive directors William Berman and Oliver Mann under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Plan. These awards are set to vest on the third anniversary of their grant, contingent upon continued service and the achievement of stringent Total Shareholder Return targets. The company’s growth strategy underpins the performance conditions attached to these awards.

