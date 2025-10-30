Pinestone Capital Proposes Name Change to Reflect Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pinestone Capital Ltd ( (HK:0804) ) has issued an update.

Pinestone Capital Limited has proposed to change its name to DODO Asset Holdings Limited, reflecting its strategic shift towards entering the distressed asset settlement market and diversifying its business segments. This name change is intended to align with the company’s future development goals, enhance its corporate image, and support its strategy to broaden revenue sources and attract strategic partnerships. The change will not affect shareholders’ rights or the company’s daily operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0804) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinestone Capital Ltd stock, see the HK:0804 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pinestone Capital Ltd

Pinestone Capital Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial sector. The company is expanding its core businesses and preparing to enter the distressed asset settlement market, aiming to diversify its income streams and enhance its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 67,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$316.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0804 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue