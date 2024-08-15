Pinestone Capital Faces Loss Despite Revenue Rise

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Ltd reported an unaudited revenue increase of 13% to HK$10.7 million for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, however, they faced an unaudited net loss of HK$0.8 million due to impairment losses on trade and loan receivables. The loss per share was HK 0.20 cents, a drop from the earnings of HK 0.13 cents per share in the same period of 2023, and the company will not be issuing an interim dividend.

