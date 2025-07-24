Pinestone Capital Announces New Headquarters Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pinestone Capital Ltd ( (HK:0804) ) is now available.

Pinestone Capital Limited has announced a change in the address of its headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from July 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic operational adjustments, potentially impacting its logistical operations and stakeholder engagements in the region.

Pinestone Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides financial services, focusing on capital management and investment solutions.

