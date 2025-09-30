Pineapple Power Corp Releases Interim Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pineapple Power Corp PLC ( (GB:PNPL) ).

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC has released its interim unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025. The company is actively seeking acquisition opportunities and additional capital, indicating a strategic focus on growth and expansion, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Pineapple Power Corp PLC

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a special purpose acquisition company focused on evaluating acquisition opportunities and potential sources of additional capital.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.28M

