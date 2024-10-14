Pilot Energy Limited Announces New Securities Issue

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited has announced a new securities issue dated 14th October 2024, comprising a maximum of 137,091,624 unlisted options expiring in December 2026 with an exercise price of $0.0330, and 214,183,248 ordinary fully paid shares. The intended issue date for these securities is 17th October 2024. This move could represent a significant change in the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its stock value and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:PGY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.