Pilot Energy Amends Cliff Head JV Acquisition Deal

Pilot Energy Limited has announced amendments to the acquisition terms of the Cliff Head Joint Venture, extending the completion date to 29 November 2024, with a new payment structure for the Arrowsmith Assets. The changes include an initial non-refundable down payment and interest-bearing reimbursements, with Pilot assuming full running costs and gaining control of the joint venture’s board post-payment. This move signifies Pilot’s strategic shift towards clean energy projects, utilizing its oil and gas assets as a foundation for future developments.

