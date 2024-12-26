Pilot Corporation Enhances Internal Controls and Efficiency

Pilot Corporation (JP:7846) has released an update.

Pilot Corporation has revised its Basic Internal Control Principles to enhance compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency. The updates include promoting high ethical standards, implementing an Internal Reporting System, and establishing a Risk Management Committee. These changes aim to improve corporate governance and business execution.

