Pilbara Minerals Bolsters Lithium Supply Leadership

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced robust FY24 results, highlighting a 33-year mine life with a substantial Ore Reserve, an expansion of production capacity to 1Mtpa, and ongoing efforts to scale up to 2Mtpa. The company is also making strides in diversifying into the battery materials supply chain, reinforcing its position as a 100% owner of a Tier 1 Asset in a premier, low-risk mining jurisdiction.

