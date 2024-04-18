Pilbara Minerals Advances Sustainable Battery Materials

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited is focused on enhancing its position as a leader in sustainable battery materials, with a commitment to delivering strong operating performance. The company aims to maximize the potential of the Pilgangoora asset and extract greater value across the battery materials supply chain while also seeking to diversify its revenue sources beyond this asset.

