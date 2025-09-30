Picton Property Income Reports Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has provided an announcement.

Picton Property Income Limited announced that as of 30 September 2025, its total issued share capital consists of 522,815,000 ordinary shares with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The announcement reflects Picton’s transparency and regulatory compliance, which could impact shareholder engagement and the company’s market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Buy with a £0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall score is driven by its strong valuation metrics and stable balance sheet. However, financial performance is hindered by revenue and cash flow volatility. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market position, with no immediate signs of significant upward or downward momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PCTN stock, click here.

More about Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £726 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with approximately 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering superior performance through an occupier-focused and opportunity-led approach, with a strategic emphasis on the industrial sector. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 872,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £402.2M

For an in-depth examination of PCTN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue