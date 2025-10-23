Picton Property Income Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has provided an announcement.

Picton Property Income Limited has repurchased and canceled 100,000 of its ordinary shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 520,895,000. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its agile business model and commitment to adapting to market trends.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Hold with a £84.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Established in 2005, Picton Property Income Limited is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £726 million commercial property portfolio, focusing on industrial sectors and aiming for consistent outperformance. Picton is committed to sustainability with a goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 880,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £408.2M

