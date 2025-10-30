Picton Property Income Reduces Share Capital with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) is now available.

Picton Property Income Limited announced the purchase and cancellation of 130,655 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, reducing its total shares in issue to 520,297,000. This transaction is part of Picton’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, which may impact shareholder voting rights and interest notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Hold with a £84.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance is mixed due to revenue and cash flow volatility, which slightly dampens the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PCTN stock, click here.

More about Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £726 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with around 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering high performance and income return, particularly in the industrial sector, and aims to achieve net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 865,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £409.8M

For detailed information about PCTN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue