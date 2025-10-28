Picton Property Income Reduces Share Capital Through Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ).

Picton Property Income Limited has repurchased and cancelled 75,455 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, adjusting its total shares in issue to 520,527,655. This transaction is part of Picton’s strategic management of its share capital, which may influence shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Hold with a £84.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance is mixed due to revenue and cash flow volatility, which slightly dampens the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PCTN stock, click here.

More about Picton Property Income

Established in 2005, Picton Property Income Limited is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £726 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with approximately 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering high performance and income returns, particularly in the industrial sector, and is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 868,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £418.4M

See more insights into PCTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue