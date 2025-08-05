PICC Property & Casualty Co Announces Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from PICC Property & Casualty Co ( (HK:2328) ) is now available.

PICC Property & Casualty Co announced the election of Ms. Li Ling as the new employee representative director, following a meeting of the company’s employees’ representatives. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s governance structure, as it also involves the retirement of employee representative supervisors Mr. Zhou Zhiwen and Mr. Fu Xiaoliang, coinciding with the company’s decision to dissolve its supervisory committee.

PICC Property & Casualty Co is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily offers property and casualty insurance services, focusing on providing comprehensive coverage solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 29,245,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$360.8B

