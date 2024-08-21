PICC P&C Co. Announces Interim Results Presentation

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co. is set to release its 2024 interim results on August 28, 2024, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website, followed by a presentation event with its controlling shareholder. This event will be accessible to investors through a live webcast and onsite meeting on August 29, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The announcement is intended to keep shareholders and potential investors informed about the company’s performance and future plans.

