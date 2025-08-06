Physiomics Secures Follow-on Contract with UK Biotech Client

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Physiomics ( (GB:PYC) ) has provided an announcement.

Physiomics plc has secured a follow-on contract with a UK-based biotech client specializing in AI-driven drug development. This contract involves updating a model with clinical data from a Phase 1 study to aid in clinical dosing strategy decisions, utilizing Physiomics’ Virtual Tumour platform. The project, valued at approximately £38,000, highlights the company’s growing influence in model-informed dose optimization in oncology.

Physiomics’ stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial instability, including declining revenues and negative profit margins. Technical indicators reinforce a bearish outlook. While recent corporate events suggest potential growth pathways, current valuation issues and financial challenges remain significant obstacles.

More about Physiomics

Physiomics plc is a leading company in mathematical modelling, data science, and biostatistics, focusing on developing new therapeutics and personalized medicine solutions. The company leverages expertise in Modelling & Simulation, Biostatistics, Data Science, and Bioinformatics to assist biotech and pharma companies in optimizing their drug development processes. Their proprietary Virtual Tumour technology has been instrumental in informing the development of over 100 commercial projects for clients including Merck KGaA, Astellas, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 5,315,419

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.39M

