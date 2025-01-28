Physiomics PLC Announces Major Shareholding Change

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Physiomics ( (GB:PYC) ).

Physiomics PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure following the acquisition of shares by Ryan Mancrief. The notification reveals that Mr. Mancrief now holds an 8.5127% voting rights stake in the company, through shares held via AJ Bell plc and Barclays Investment Solutions Limited. This development could potentially influence company decisions and strategic directions, impacting stakeholders and the company’s positioning within the industry.

More about Physiomics

Physiomics PLC is a company operating in the biotechnology sector, focusing on providing computational biology services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The company is known for its innovative approach to drug development through the use of advanced modeling techniques, aiming to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of drug discovery and development processes.

YTD Price Performance: 33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 3,956,285

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £2.29M

