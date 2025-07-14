Physiomics Exceeds Financial Expectations and Expands Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Physiomics ( (GB:PYC) ) has provided an update.

Physiomics plc announced that its Total Income and Loss after Tax for the financial year ending June 2025 will exceed market expectations, with a 46% increase in Total Income and a 31% reduction in Loss after Tax compared to the previous year. The company has achieved record contract wins, expanded its client base, and diversified into new therapeutic areas, signaling strong growth momentum and promising future revenue prospects.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PYC is a Underperform.

Physiomics’ stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial instability, including declining revenues and negative profit margins. Technical indicators reinforce a bearish outlook. While recent corporate events suggest potential growth pathways, current valuation issues and financial challenges remain significant obstacles.

Physiomics plc is a leading company in mathematical modelling, data science, and biostatistics, supporting the development of new therapeutics and personalized medicine solutions. The company combines expertise in Modelling & Simulation, Biostatistics, Data Science, and Bioinformatics to streamline drug development for biotech and pharma companies. Their proprietary Virtual Tumour technology has informed over 100 commercial projects, working with clients like Merck KGaA, Astellas, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 8,706,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.44M

