PHX Energy Soars with Record-Breaking 2023 Revenue

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) has released an update.

PHX Energy Services shattered records with its 2023 financial results, reporting the highest annual consolidated revenue in its history at $656.3 million, a 23% increase from 2022. The company’s earnings from continuing operations more than doubled to $98.6 million, with the fourth quarter alone generating $165.3 million in revenue, marking it as the highest fourth quarter revenue to date. This financial surge also led to significant returns for shareholders, including increased dividends and share repurchases.

For further insights into TSE:PHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.