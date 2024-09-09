Phunware to Participate in Global Investment Conference 2024

Phunware ( (PHUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Phunware, Inc. has announced its participation in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference slated for September 2024. While the company has shared a press release and presentation slides regarding this event, it clarifies that the information provided should be viewed alongside more comprehensive data from SEC filings and other public communications. Phunware emphasizes that these materials do not constitute material information and will not be updated in this format, though future updates may be communicated via SEC filings or public releases.

