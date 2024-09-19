PHSC plc Announces Board Changes and Growth Plans

PHSC plc (GB:PHSC) has released an update.

PHSC plc has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent AGM, and announced board changes with the retirement of Graham Webb MBE and the appointment of Frank Moxon as a non-executive director, bringing nearly 35 years of financial expertise to the company. Shareholders and stakeholders can anticipate a new phase of growth and value creation with Frank’s extensive experience in various sectors and senior management roles.

For further insights into GB:PHSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.