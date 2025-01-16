Photocure Completes Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Photocure ASA ( (PHCUF) ) has provided an announcement.

Photocure ASA has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing 300,000 shares at an average price of NOK 60.41 per share, as initially announced in December 2024. The buyback was conducted over a period from 19 December 2024 to 14 January 2025, with a total transaction value of approximately NOK 18.12 million. This move increases Photocure’s ownership of its own shares to 3,015,122, representing 1.11% of its share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s market positioning.

More about Photocure ASA

Photocure ASA, known as The Bladder Cancer Company, specializes in providing innovative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients using their unique technology that enhances the visibility of cancer cells, thereby improving health outcomes globally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -7.52%

Average Trading Volume: 1,008

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $134.9M

