Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. Delays Annual Report Filing

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. ( (PHOE) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to review financial statements and finalize the report, partly due to the recent appointment of a new independent registered public accounting firm, J&S Associate PLT. The company anticipates filing the report on or before the fifteenth calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25. There are no expected significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year, and the company remains committed to compliance. The notification was signed by Chi Kin Kelvin Yeung, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Director.

More about Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 117,474

See more data about PHOE stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

