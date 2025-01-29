Philly Shipyard ASA Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Philly Shipyard ASA ( (AKRRF) ).

Philly Shipyard ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 19, 2025, to discuss a proposed dividend distribution and the potential liquidation of the company. The meeting will be held virtually, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online, indicating a significant event that could impact the company’s future operations and its stakeholders.

More about Philly Shipyard ASA

Philly Shipyard ASA operates in the shipbuilding industry, primarily focused on constructing vessels. The company engages in the production and servicing of ships, with a market focus on providing high-quality maritime solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.10%

Average Trading Volume: 1,696

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $80.44M

Find detailed analytics on AKRRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.