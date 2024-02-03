Philip Morris Announces Settlement Agreement with BAT

Philip Morris (PM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, PMI announced a Settlement Agreement with BAT through a press release, which is detailed in a Current Report on Form 8-K and is for informational purposes only. It shall not be considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act nor incorporated into future filings under the Securities Act unless explicitly stated.

