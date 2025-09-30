PHI Group Delays Yearly Report Filing

PHI Group ( (PHIL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

PHI Group, now known as PHILUX Global Group Inc., has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to complete the financial information required for the report. The company has assured stakeholders that the report will be filed within 15 calendar days following the original due date. There are no anticipated significant changes in the financial results from the previous fiscal year, and no forward-looking statements have been made. The notification was signed by Henry Fahman, the Chairman and CEO, indicating the company’s commitment to resolving the delay promptly.

