Pharvaris Updates RAPIDe-3 Study Timeline for HAE Treatment

On July 10, 2025, Pharvaris announced an update regarding the timing of topline data from its RAPIDe-3 pivotal Phase 3 study, which evaluates the deucrictibant immediate-release capsule for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks. The company expects to release this data in the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2026, pending positive results. This announcement highlights Pharvaris’s ongoing efforts to provide effective oral treatments for HAE, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering significant implications for stakeholders, particularly those affected by HAE.

The most recent analyst rating on (PHVS) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharvaris stock, see the PHVS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHVS is a Neutral.

Pharvaris exhibits significant financial difficulties, with no revenue and ongoing losses, resulting in a low financial performance score. Despite some technical momentum, the valuation is poor due to negative earnings. The stock’s overall score is affected by these financial and valuation challenges, despite its technical strength.

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists. These products aim to address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH). The company is working on providing oral therapies that offer injectable-like efficacy and placebo-like tolerability.

Average Trading Volume: 69,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $979.8M

