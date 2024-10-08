Pharos Energy Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has actively pursued its share buyback program, purchasing 56,412 Ordinary Shares at a uniform price of 24.1000 pence per share on October 7, 2024, which will subsequently be cancelled. This transaction follows a series of repurchases since July 2022, totaling over 28 million shares acquired at a cost of around £6.65 million. The buyback program aligns with the company’s strategic focus on growth and stakeholder returns, underpinned by its oil and gas exploration and production interests in Egypt and Vietnam.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.