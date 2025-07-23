Pharos Energy Cancels Treasury Shares to Enhance Transparency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pharos Energy ( (GB:PHAR) ) has provided an announcement.

Pharos Energy plc announced the cancellation of 9,122,268 ordinary shares previously held in treasury, resulting in no ordinary shares remaining in treasury. This action aligns with the provisions of section 729 of the Companies Act 2006 and impacts the total number of voting rights, now standing at 415,623,935. The cancellation reflects Pharos Energy’s strategic financial management, potentially enhancing shareholder value and transparency in line with UK Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PHAR) stock is a Hold with a £24.00 price target.

More about Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc is an independent energy company focused on delivering sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, with a portfolio of stable production, development, and exploration assets in Vietnam and Egypt. Led by an experienced team, Pharos is a cash generative business with a robust balance sheet and an established platform to deliver both organic growth and inorganic opportunities. Pharos is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 607,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £89.37M

